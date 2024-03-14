Who was Venkataramana Pittala? 27-year-old Telangana student, killed in jet ski accident in US

Venkataramana Pittala, a 27-year-old Telangana student has lost his life in an accident which occurred when he was riding a jet ski in Florida, the United States of America. Venkataramana Pittala lost his life in a jet ski accident in Florida(Pixbay)

Who was Venkataramana Pittala?

The 27-year-old was in a pursuit of a master's degree in health informatics at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

The incident happened on March 9 at the Fury Plays Park, which is just towards Wisteria Island; it was Venkataramana, who had smashed between jet skis. The 17-year-old boy who was operating the other watercraft was lucky as he avoided sustaining injuries.

As Venkata's American academic journey was winding up, he was planning to graduate with the Master's degree in May 2024. He had pursued a Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy from NTR Health University in Andhra Pradesh.

It is not easy to overemphasize the devastating grief of Venkataramaana's family and his friends in Telangana and in the US, who have been left bewildered and in shock after the sudden death of Venkataramaana. Being in the homeland of Kazipet, his loved ones shed their tears for a beloved son, and a fellow friend as they watched him being put to rest.

In the US, Venkataramana's friends stood up for his family days after Malini passed away, as a positive gesture acknowledging the pain and grief caused by the death. As this is a case of an accidental death in a foreign country, the distressed family members have commenced an effort to raise through a GoFundMe page to cater for the costs for the transport of the body as well as other related expenses.

The public reaction to our fundraising has been incredible with the donations already raised reaching $56,635, a huge contribution to the amount of money we’ve set to achieve.

MEA has yet to respond

The Ministry of External Affairs still has not disclosed any cleary defined concrete steps concerning the reptition of Venkataramana's remains.

8th death so far among Indian students studying in the US. Although Venkataramana did not face any direct attacks.

The incident has brought into focus the vulnerable security situation Indian students face in the US. In recent times, several cases of violent attacks against Indian students have been reported in the country. Several Indian-origin students have died under mysterious circumstances there. From Vivek Saini, Neel Acharya's mysterious death, to Syed Mazahir Ali's harrowing murder.