Whoopi Goldberg defends Andy Bryon after kiss cam scandal: ‘Sometimes you can't help it'

The View host Whoopi Goldberg appeared to defend former Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon following the now-infamous "kiss cam" incident involving the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Whoopi Goldberg reacted to the Andy Bryon-Kristin Cabot controversy.(AFP)

The controversy erupted after Bryon was seen on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston last week, hugging Cabot from behind. The footage quickly went viral, sparking rumors of an alleged affair.

Both Bryon and Cabot were placed on administrative leave shortly afterward, and Bryon has since resigned from his position.

What did Whoopi Goldberg say

During Monday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg expressed sympathy for the pair.

“Sometimes you can't help who you want to get on,” she commented. “Sometimes you just can't help it. Because she's not the head of HR in the bed.”

Goldberg also speculated that the couple may not have been trying very hard to keep the relationship secret.

“I don't know what this is,” she continued. “I don't know if he was happily married, if she was happily married. I don't know any of that. But I do know that if you don't want people to know what you're doing, don't take them to concerts. You don't know who's in this giant stadium of people. If you're doing that and you don't want people to know, what the hell? It's just too dumb. You got inadvertently what you might've been looking for, which was your out.”

Also Read: Why Astronomer hasn't fired HR head Kristin Cabot after Coldplay kiss cam row with Andy Byron? Legal experts explain

Bryon is married to Megan Kerrigan, and the couple has two children. Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Massachusetts-based distillery Privateer Rum.

Co-host Sara Haines acknowledged the emotional toll the scandal may have taken on both families.

“There are people that are looking at these two individuals and obviously not wanting the damning part for the family,” she said. “I do say my heart goes out to the children and partners of these people who are having to watch this all play out, but the bigger thing people aren't talking about is how a CEO of a company should never be dating the head of HR.”