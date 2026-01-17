Why are flags at half-staff this weekend? US states honor public servants

US flags are being flown at half-staff this weekend in Kansas and New Jersey to honor the passing of two public servants, Evora Wheeler and Dick Zimmer, from the respective states. Flags are lowered across Kansas and New Jersey to honor the passing of public servants Evora Wheeler and Dick Zimmer. (Getty Images via AFP)

Read more: Why flags are at half-staff across Rhode Island today

Flags lowered in Kansas to honor Evora Wheeler Evora Wheeler passed away at the age of 92 on January 2 after decades of public and community service, according to KVOE.

Wheeler served as the Mayor of Emporia and was a community volunteer. Wheeler was known for her consistent dedication to community service.

She was involved in various local organisations such as David Traylor Zoo, the Parent Teacher Association, the Lyon County Historical Society and many more.

To honor Wheeler's passing, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared that on Saturday, January 17, from sunrise to sunset, flags in Lyon County will be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Evora Wheeler in compliance with Executive Order #20-30.

She added, “For decades, Evora Wheeler was a committed leader in Emporia, from her time serving as mayor to her extensive community engagement. My condolences go out to her loved ones and the community during this difficult time”

Read more: Trump orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of Minneapolis victims

Flags lowered in New Jersey to honor former Rep. Dick Zimmer Richard Alan “Dick” Zimmer, a former three-term U.S. Congressman from New Jersey, died last year on December 31, 2025, at 81.

His obituary notes that Zimmer was elected to Congress in 1990 to represent New Jersey’s 12th district. Zimmer served three terms in Congress, chaired key committees and authored the influential Megan's Law public-notification statute.

To honor his passing, Governor Phil Murphy ordered all state departments and agencies to fly the U.S. and New Jersey state flags at half-staff from Friday, January 16, until sunset on Saturday, January 17.