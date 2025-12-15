Why flags are at half-staff across Rhode Island today

Across the US state of Rhode Island, flags at government buildings and public facilities were ordered to be lowered on Sunday local time. The directive was issued by Governor Dan McKee, who called for the gesture as the state mourns the victims of a deadly shooting at Brown University. Flying flags at half-staff is a long-standing symbol of mourning in the United States.(Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement released by the Rhode Island government, McKee described the moment as one of shared grief and collective resolve.

“My heart is with the victims, the families, the Brown University community, and the brave law enforcement officials who responded to this horrific attack,” the governor said. “In the face of tragedy, Rhode Island will do what we do best: come together with compassion and resolve to support one another.”

Why flags are lowered

Flying flags at half-staff is a long-standing symbol of mourning in the United States.

As outlined in guidance cited by The Providence Journal, the practice is typically observed following national or state tragedies, during days of remembrance, or after the deaths of public officials, service members or others whose loss carries public impact.

Such orders can be issued by the president, a state governor or, in Washington, DC, by the city’s mayor.

The governor’s order follows Saturday’s shooting at Brown University in Providence. Officials have confirmed that two students were killed and nine others injured when a gunman opened fire on campus.

A person of interest, Benjamin Erickson, has been detained in connection with the shooting, though no charges have been announced. Authorities located Erickson after using cellphone geo-location technology, which led them to a hotel about 15 miles from Brown’s campus, according to The US Sun. One law enforcement official told NBC News that investigators are examining what was described as an “extensive history of mental illness,” though no specific details about the condition were disclosed.

Authorities have said the motive for the shooting is still unknown. Parts of the Brown campus remain restricted as the investigation continues.