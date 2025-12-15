Who is Rachel Friedberg and was she a target in Brown University shooting? What we know

Investigators are continuing to probe the deadly shooting at US’ Brown University that left two students dead and nine others injured. The attack unfolded on Saturday afternoon inside an academic building where final exam activities were underway. Students walk on campus following a shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, US. (REUTERS)

As details emerged, attention turned to Rachel Friedberg, a long-serving economics professor whose course was linked to the classroom where the shooting occurred. Friedberg provided an account of the chaos inside the room. There were questions about her role in the incident and whether she may have been deliberately targeted.

Authorities, however, have not identified a motive or confirmed the identity of the victims. Police say a person of interest has been detained, but have cautioned that the investigation remains at an early stage.

Here is what is known about Rachel Friedberg and what officials have said so far about whether she was a target.

Who is Rachel Friedberg?

Rachel Friedberg is a Teaching Professor of Economics at Brown University, where she has taught for more than three decades, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joined the university in 1992 as an assistant professor of economics.

Friedberg earned her PhD in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the Brown University’s website. Her research focuses on the economics of immigration, particularly the impact of migration on labour markets and earnings in the United States and Israel.

In addition to her role in the economics department, Friedberg is a Faculty Associate of Brown’s Program in Judaic Studies and the Population Studies and Training Center. She has received multiple teaching and research honours, including Brown’s William G. McLoughlin Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching.

Was she a target in the shooting?

At this stage, there is no indication from police or university officials that Rachel Friedberg was the intended target of the attack. The shooting occurred in a classroom hosting a review session for her Principles of Economics course, but Friedberg said the session was being led by her teaching assistant, not by her personally.

Speaking to a local public media outlet, Friedberg described that the gunman entered the room, shouted something indistinct and began firing.

The BBC also reported that the gunman opened fire at around 4:00 pm local time in the Barus and Holley engineering building, which was hosting final exams at the time. Brown University President Christina Paxson later confirmed that all those killed or injured were students, meaning that faculty members were not among the victims.

As the investigation continues, authorities have urged restraint and warned against speculation.