Why Brazil's Lula skipped White House presser today. 'Explosive' Trump meeting claims emerge

President Lula Da Silva of Brazil met with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to ease trade tensions between the two countries. However, he skipped the press conference after meeting the POTUS, as is customary for world leaders. President Donald Trump meets with Brazil's President Lula da Silva on October 26. (AP) Those at the White House shared photos of the Brazilian press leaving the White House, as Lula did not come out for the joint press conference. A part of the MAGA clan sparked speculation that Lula skipped the presser because the meeting with Trump turned "explosive." “President Trump must’ve DESTROYED Leftist Lula behind closed doors,” Nick Sortor, a popular far-right commentator, said. Sortor also shared a video of the Brazilian reporters walking away from the White House. Also read: Iran war to be over? Trump says Epic Fury will end if Tehran agrees to US demands

“Confirmed. There will be no part of the Trump and Lula meeting open to the press. Lula is leaving here from the White House. An unusual change, after an expected meeting that now remains... hidden at the request of the Brazilian delegation,” wrote another.

“President Trump and Brazil's President Lula were supposed to appear on camera during a bilateral meeting today. After that meeting never opened to press, CNN camera's just now captured the Brazilian presidential motorcade departing the White House,” wrote another.

“The meeting between Lula and Trump at the White House doesn’t seem to be going well. The Oval Office press briefing has been cancelled last minute,” added another.