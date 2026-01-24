'Why did Border Patrol…’: Minneapolis shooting raises questions amid pepper-spray claims; DHS clarifies

Minneapolis shooting update: A 37-year-old man was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The incident, which took place near Glam Doll Donuts, immediately sparked protests at the scene with videos showing locals clashing with agents amid pepper-spray claims. Federal agents carry away a colleague during scuffles at the scene of a shooting involving federal immigration (REUTERS)

The DHS issued a statement explaining what exactly happened at the scene and why officers fired shots

Why Border Patrol agents shot at a man in Minneapolis The DHS said that at about 9:05 AM local time, ‘officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun’.

Read More: ‘Did they kill him…’: Scary videos from Minneapolis shooting emerge; armed suspect struggled with Border Patrol

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene,” the department further added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement."

This comes as locals on social media speculated that the man was running ‘from something’. “its an officers radio or pepper spray. Its not shaped like a gun at all and comes from the left,” one person tweeted.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's account differed from the DHS. He said that an American citizen was killed in the shooting. He was a 37-year-old white male, he said at a press conference.

The shooting happened amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the January 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.

DHS distributed a photo of a handgun they said was on the person who was shot.

After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo hoo.” Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

(With AP inputs)