‘Why did crypto crash today?’ Investors on X question market drop amid US-Iran tensions

Crypto markets opened in red on Saturday with Bitcoin down 2.3% at the time of writing, as per CoinDesk. This comes amid the US-Iran tensions and has left many worried. Cryptocurrency markets opened low amid US-Iran tensions. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Today's markets opened in the red after the poor performance yesterday. Bitcoin briefly slid below $70,000 on Friday, even as inflation fears tied to the US-Iran tensions rattled market sentiment.

Experts weighed in on the crash.

Crypto crash: Investors raise questions; experts weigh in “Crypto market sentiment has deteriorated again. The persistence of extreme fear suggests that positioning remains defensive, even as some market participants anticipate a relief rally,” analysts at venture capital firm Tagus Capital said as per Bloomberg.

Another person claiming to be a Bitcoin analyst, tied the crypto crash with President Donald Trump's recent announcement about the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran power plants if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours

“Bitcoin just nuked below $69,000 after Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened in 48 hours," the person wrote.

“This Crypto Crash is NOT random. This is geopolitics hitting markets in real time,” they added.