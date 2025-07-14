Why Trump was booed at Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea. Exact moment caught on camera

President Donald Trump, who attended the FIFA Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea on Sunday, received several boos at the MetLife Stadium. The 79-year-old was accompanied by his wife and First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He was later joined by several administration officials, including AG Pam Bondi. President Donald Trump, from right, presents the Golden Ball award to Chelsea's Cole Palmer (AP)

As Trump entered the stadium, he was applauded. However, the cheers turned into boos soon after a Jumbotron screen briefly showed him saluting to the US national anthem. The camera quickly cut away. The Republican was attending the game on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt that he survived at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

After Chelsea won the game, Trump walked down to the ground for the trophy presentation. He was booed again.

Why Trump was booed at the Club World Cup final

Trump’s presence, alongside Melania Trump, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, Tom Brady, and others, occurred amid heightened political tensions in the past week. His administration is facing severe scrutiny over the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. Some opposition to the president also comes from his immigration policies, including mass deportation plans.

The ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files controversy, involving Pam Bondi and Dan Bongino, fueled criticism. Laura Loomer and others accused Trump of shielding Bondi.

Donald Trump faced similar boos at a 2019 World Series game and a 2021 boxing match.

Trump joined FIFA President Infantino in a luxury suite, with the event showcasing performers like J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems, Robbie Williams, and Laura Pausini.

Trump has made no secret of his desire to use this year's club championship and next year's 2026 World Cup as symbols of the "Golden Age of America" during his second term in the White House.

Next year's World Cup, the final of which will be held at the same stadium, will coincide with the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

Trump has even set up a White House task force to ensure next year's championship -- hosted jointly with Canada and Mexico -- goes smoothly.

(With inputs from AFP)