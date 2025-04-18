Why Google, Microsoft are the tech stocks to buy, top investor explains

Summit Global Investments chief investment officer David Harden, in a recent Yahoo Finance interview, said that Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) should be the top choices for US investors among top technology stocks. An investor recommended buying Google stock(REUTERS)

In the Yahoo Finance video, Harden was seen sitting down with Madison Mills and Brad Smith to discuss how to play the tech sector, comparing Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet in the current market scenario.

Alphabet stocks dip, but investor advises on staying bullish

David Harden claimed that the profit margins being displayed by the company are 'great', and its gradual growth progress is optimistic in these circumstances.

ALSO READ | Bubble about to burst? Here's what the future may have in store for Selena Gomez and Hailey Beiber's beauty brands

Harden also maintained that there was no need to stay hooked to Nvidia's stock at the moment as there would be better opportunities to grab hold of the stock in the near future when the time is right. “If you are already into it [Nvidia stocks], It is time to hold and be patient”, said Harden. “There are better opportunities to buy and I know one of them is Microsoft, as it is a safer play”, Harden continued.

He also went on to say that Microsoft is “much safer than Nvidia, more ingrained in the society, and its revenues show a long-term growth.” However, it is also interesting to note that Harden is bullish on AI in general.

According to an Insider Monkey report, the potential of Google stocks could seem great, but AI stocks have a chance of delivering higher returns in the recent circumstances, and that too within a shorter timeframe.

Investment fire Wedgewood Partners, in its first-quarter 2025 investor letter, highlighted stocks such as Alphabet Inc. “Alphabet Inc. also detracted from performance during the quarter, despite +13% growth in its core search business and over +20% growth in segment income for Google Services. The Company’s search results are beginning to benefit from the addition of “GenAI” (generative artificial intelligence) responses being added, which monetize at a nearly similar rate as traditional search results do."

Meanwhile, Google has landed in some major hiccup surrounding the recent antitrust lawsuit, where the company has been deemed as a ‘Monopolist’ for a second time. Alphabet shares are currently in a slight state of trouble owing to this recent development at the federal trial.