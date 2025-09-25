Why Iron Hill Brewery is closing locations suddenly. Full list of outlets affected

Iron Hill Brewery made a shocking announcement on Thursday, saying that it is closing all its locations. In a message posted on Instagram, the famous brewery thanked its loyal customers for their support over the years. Iron Hill Brewery is closing all its locations(Unsplash)

“After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years. We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms,” the brewery noted on social media.

Read More: Charlie Kirk's face to appear on US currency with six-word message? Here's all we know

Why Iron Hill Brewery closing

According to Delaware-based 1st State Update, the Iron Hill Brewery sent a message to staff on Thursday, announcing the immediate closure. The outlet further noted bankruptcy and ‘ongoing financial challenges’. However, the brewery did not mention any of these challenges in its message on social media. HT.com cannot verify this claim at the moment.

The Newark location, Iron Hill's original site on Main Street, had served the community for nearly 30 years since opening as a proof-of-concept for founders Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson, and Kevin Davies.

The Chestnut Hill closure ends a decade-long presence in Philadelphia's northwest neighborhood, while Voorhees marks the latest in New Jersey shutdowns, following Ardmore and Phoenixville in Pennsylvania last year.

"Iron Hill emphasizes that this decision was not made lightly, and it remains deeply appreciative of the opportunity to be part of these local communities," the company said earlier this month."Guests are encouraged to visit nearby Iron Hill locations, where they can continue to expect the same great food, fresh craft beer, and friendly service that have defined the Iron Hill experience for nearly three decades."