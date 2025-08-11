Why is Air India suspending direct flights to Washington DC? Check all details on rebooking, full refunds after Sept 1

Air India announced that it would halt nonstop flights from Delhi to Washington, D.C., from September 1. Highlighting “a combination of operational factors”, the airline attributed the problem on the continuous closure of Pakistani airspace, the upgrade of its fleet of Boeing 787-8 aircraft, and the reduction in the number of aircraft available till the end of 2026. Air India would continue to operate one-stop flights to Washington from US airports in Newark (EWR), Chicago, San Francisco, and New York (JFK).(PTI File)

Why is Air India suspending direct flights to Washington DC? Full statement here

The primary reason for the suspension is the anticipated shortage in Air India's fleet, as the airline started repairing 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. Many airplanes must be unavailable at any given moment until at least the end of 2026 due to this major retrofit initiative, which aims to greatly improve the customer experience.

This affects the airline's long-haul operations, resulting in longer flight routes and more operational complexity, especially when combined with the ongoing shutdown of airspace over Pakistan.

Indian carriers have been prohibited from using Pakistani airspace Since 2019, requiring planes on several routes, notably those to the United States, to take longer, more fuel-intensive routes across Europe and the Arabian Sea. This has made it more difficult to run resource-intensive non-stop services by affecting aircraft utilization and schedule flexibility.

Will Air India customers get rebooking or refunds?

According to Air India, customers who have reservations on Air India to or from Washington, D.C. after September 1, 2025, would be contacted and given the option of different travel arrangements, such as full refunds or rebooking on other flights as per their personal preferences.

Air India would continue to operate one-stop flights to Washington from US airports in Newark (EWR), Chicago, San Francisco, and New York (JFK).

“Air India will continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six destinations in North America, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada,” the airline stated.

Here's how to proceed for Air India rebooking or refunds

Wait for Air India's formal announcement before making any adjustments on your own.

For rebooking or refund alternatives, check your registered phone number and email.

For processing adjustments after Air India verifies your eligibility, get in touch with the travel agency or web gateway you used to make your reservation.