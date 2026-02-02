‘Why is Bitcoin crashing today?’: Experts warn investors about 2026 price point; ‘We will not see…’

Bitcoin briefly slid below $75,000 today, continuing its decline from the ‌previous session. This comes after it fell to as low as $81,104 on Friday, the lowest since November 21, immediately after the US dollar gained and President Donald Trump announced Kevin Warsh as his nomination for the next Fed Chair. The further decline has concerned investors, and experts have nothing to comfort them. Bitcoin continued to decline today after two consecutive days of crashes (REUTERS)

Why is Bitcoin falling and what's next? Unlike last year's sharp plunge, the recent drift lower is not followed by a massive macro event or large forced liquidations. Bitcoin dropped nearly 11% in January, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline, its longest stretch in the red since 2017.

Paul Howard, director at market maker Wincent, told Bloomberg that 2026 might not be the year for crypto, especially Bitcoin.

“I don’t think we’ll see a new all-time high for Bitcoin in 2026,” he said.

Experts are also referring to some recent history. Bitcoin needed 28 months to reclaim its highs after the 2021 peak, and nearly three years to recover from the 2017 crash.

“Looking at historical crypto exchange volume contractions, from 2017’s peak throughout the 2018–2019 winter, we saw a 60% to 70% volume decline across spot exchanges,” Laurens Fraussen, an analyst at Kaiko, told Bloomberg.

“In contrast, the 2021–2023 drawdown saw a more moderate 30% to 40% contraction.”

“In terms of where I think we are in the current cycle, probably about 25% of the way through,” he added. “Cyclically speaking, we usually see our worst drawdown at around the 50% mark.”

No all-time high for 1000 days Meanwhile, Richard Hodges, founder of Ferro BTC Volatility Fund, said that investors need to be patient.

“I speak with a lot of Bitcoin whales and I have told them categorically that they’re not going to see another all-time high for 1,000 days,” he told the outlet.

“Bitcoin was like three-years-ago news, not today,” Hodges said. “AI stocks are going to the moon. We saw the beginning of the gold ramp up, then silver went ballistic.”

Note: The reactions and commentary provided here relate to movements in the price of Bitcoin and are intended solely for informational purposes. Nothing in this content should be interpreted as financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, and any decisions you make regarding digital assets are made at your own risk. HT.com does not endorse or recommend any investment strategy, and you should always conduct your own research or consult a qualified professional before making financial decisions.