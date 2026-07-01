Why is I-495 closed? Is it linked to Hudson MA Highlands Commons shooting? Police presence reported in Lowell
A silver pickup truck parked in the grassy median prompted many police cars to stop, halting traffic on both sides of 1-495 through Lowell, Massachusetts.
Interstate 495 in Lowell, Massachusetts, came to a standstill on Tuesday after authorities closed both the northbound and southbound lanes because of a major police operation.
A silver pickup truck parked in the grassy median caused many police cars to stop, which in turn stopped traffic on both sides of the road, WCVB reported.
Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police appeared to be engaged in a standoff with a suspect as they pointed their weapons at the truck. The pickup truck may or may not be occupied.
CBS News has reported that the stopped vehicle was connected to a shooting in Berlin.
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What happened on I-495 in Lowell?
Authorities have released few details about the police operation.
The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement, “The Massachusetts State Police are asking the public to avoid 495 in Lowell, as there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation that has closed both sides of the highway in that area. We will update as we have more information.”
Just after 4:30 p.m., the main highway was temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
MassDOT confirmed that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-495 in Lowell were closed because of heavy police activity. Officials diverted northbound traffic at Route 3 and southbound traffic at Route 38 as officers secured the area.
“Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT said. Vehicles backed up on the highway were captured by traffic cameras. Some vehicles who were stuck in traffic were spotted making U-turns.
MassDOT advised utilizing the Mass511 app or calling 511 to stay informed about traffic conditions.
No timeline for reopening was immediately announced.
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Is the closure linked to the Highlands Commons shooting?
Law enforcement agencies had not confirmed any connection between the Hudson shooting and the police activity on I-495 in Lowell. Officials have treated them as separate incidents pending further investigation.
According to CBS News, Massachusetts State Police stopped a pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a shooting in Berlin. The outlet has reported that one of the occupants may be armed.
CBS News has also reported that the State Police have asked for a negotiator to be on the site.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More