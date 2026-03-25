Wilmington fire news: Why is it smoky in New Hanover County? Details on Onslow County controlled burns
Controlled burns in Onslow County caused heavy smoke seen in Wilmington and parts of New Hanover and Pender counties, with eastern Pender most affected.
Controlled burns in Onslow County in North Carolina led to a lot of smoke being seen by residents of Wilmington in New Hanover County. Along with New Hanover County, residents of Pender County also reported seeing smoke. The eastern Pender County seems to be primarily affected.
Onslow County officials have confirmed that two fires are burning, and the smoke is drifting into Wilmington and parts of Pender County.
Pender County Fire Marshall's Office confirmed that the smoke coming into the county is from the fires in Onslow.
Wilmington residents were left panicking amid the fire, with many posting on social media about the air being smoky. However, authorities have assured that the smoke is from controlled burns and there is no reason to worry.
New Hanover County sits along the Atlantic coast and borders Pender County to the north. Onslow County lies just northeast of Pender County. As a result, the smoke is coming over coming Pender County into Wilmington.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More