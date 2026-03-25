Wilmington fire news: Why is it smoky in New Hanover County? Details on Onslow County controlled burns

Controlled burns in Onslow County in North Carolina led to a lot of smoke being seen by residents of Wilmington in New Hanover County. Along with New Hanover County, residents of Pender County also reported seeing smoke. The eastern Pender County seems to be primarily affected. Representational. (Unsplash)

Onslow County officials have confirmed that two fires are burning, and the smoke is drifting into Wilmington and parts of Pender County.

Pender County Fire Marshall's Office confirmed that the smoke coming into the county is from the fires in Onslow.

Wilmington residents were left panicking amid the fire, with many posting on social media about the air being smoky. However, authorities have assured that the smoke is from controlled burns and there is no reason to worry.

New Hanover County sits along the Atlantic coast and borders Pender County to the north. Onslow County lies just northeast of Pender County. As a result, the smoke is coming over coming Pender County into Wilmington.