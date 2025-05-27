Why is Prince Harry in China? Fumed Royal fans question overlapping timeline with King Charles' Canada visit

Prince Harry has visited China for the first time as part of a solo trip to the Asian country. According to reports, this trip was unexpected, and he has surprised many by suddenly visiting Shanghai. Prince Harry's China visit raises eyebrows(REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex attended a global travel and tourism conference in Shanghai, and he also delivered a keynote speech there. This was the first time Harry was visiting the country, with Prince William making a trip to there back in 2015, marking the first Royal visit to China in almost thirty years.

Why is Prince Harry in China?

During his speech, Prince Harry urged the audience to rally behind the travel industry, promoting sustainable travel and climate goals. This trip was a part of his contribution as the co-founder of Travalyst, an organization that works towards sustainable travel, according to The Mirror US. Therefore, Prince Harry's visit to the country was mainly related to business and corporate engagement, promoting his company's goals and visions that align with the travel industry.

Meanwhile, King Charles landed in Canada, which is exactly on a similar timeline to Prince Harry's visit to Shanghai. Interestingly, for King Charles, this was also his first time visiting Canada since becoming King and the country's head of state. This historic visit is being seen as a major show of strength, and the King will be present tomorrow at the state's opening of the Parliament.

Netizens question Harry's China trip timing: ‘Working not so Royal’

Meanwhile, social media users are not shying away from casting doubts about the timing of both the visits to two different parts of the world.

One X user took wrote, "Someone tell this twit that "sustainable travel" = delivering your message via zoom!"

“Prince Harry makes a working trip to China and we [the media] are surprised, because we have no ‘sources’ that are either real or even credible,” another commented.

“Prince Harry is in China. No one knew he was going except his trusted circle. What does that tell you?” a third user questioned.

“There is no need to post videos of Harry in China, desperately trying to look like a global statesman. The King and Queen are in Canada and are carrying out historic duties,” a royal fan wrote.

“Sparry uses his title as Prince to book these engagements. Working not so Royal for personal profit now,” one more chimed in