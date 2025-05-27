Do Indian-Americans play major leadership roles at Harvard University? Here's what we know

The revoking of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification of Harvard University has posed a major issue for international students, especially from India. As of now, there are nearly 788 enrolled Indian students at Harvard University, who could face the axe due to the SEVP certification, which puts their studentship at the prestigious American institution in jeopardy. Harvard University has numerous Indian-Americans in leadership roles.

While Indian students face trouble, there are multiple Indian-Americans who are currently in major leadership roles at Harvard University. They are in charge of major administrative decisions at Harvard as well. Some are senior professors, deans, faculty chairs, and more.

Which Indian-Americans hold leadership positions at Harvard?

Starting off the pack is Srikant M Datar, who has been the dean of Harvard Business School since 2021. He has also served as the senior associate dean for university affairs, also contributing significantly to the Harvard Innovation Lab. Datar graduated from the University of Bombay, and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has also been a part of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India during his academic pursuits.

Then comes Tarun Khanna who is a professor at Harvard Business School. He has been with HBS since 1993, and has pursued his academics at Princeton University and Harvard. He is also a part of major non-profit boards in the United States, according to his bio.

Prithwiraj Choudhury is an associate professor at HBS. He earned his doctorate at Harvard, and has been an alumnus of IIT and IIM. He also holds professional working experience at McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, and IBM.

Other Indian-American leaders at Harvard University include the likes of Mihir A Desai, Rohit Deshpande, Aiyesha Dey, Vikram S. Gandhi, Shikhar Ghosh, Ranjay Gulati. Other leaders include Sunil Gupta, Rakesh Khurana, Himabindu Lakkaraju, V.G. Narayanan, Das Narayandas, and many more. Most of them are associated with the Harvard Business School, as per the official site.