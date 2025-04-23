Why is St. George's Day celebrated? Church of England moves feast to next week

St. George's Day is a feast day that holds great significance in England. It is typically celebrated every year on April 23 in honour of the country's patron saint. However, things are a little different this year as the Church of England has moved the feast to next week. The reason behind the shock shift in the date is a unique rule followed by the Anglican Church. St. George's Day: History, significance, traditions, and more(Image by Freepik)

Why has Church of England moved St. George's Day this year?

While the feast for St. George's Day is held on the 23rd of April, the traditionally accepted date of Saint George's death, this year it has been moved to Monday, April 28. A Church of England rule dictates that a saint's day cannot fall within a week before or after Easter, which was observed on April 20 this year.

A note issued by the Church of England, according to The Express, reads, “When St George's Day or St Mark's Day falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter. If both fall in this period, St George's Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark's Day to the Tuesday.”

Why is St. George's Day celebrated? History, significance and traditions

The origin of St. George's Day dates back to as early as the 9th Century, according to The Sun. However, modern understandings are based on 11th and 12th Century versions of the story behind the revered saint.

In the tale, which is focused on a village in Cappadocia, Turkey (changed to Libya in some versions), villagers offer their princess to a hungry dragon when they run out of sheep. However, the mythical creature was slain by Saint George, who rescued the princess.

The saint's bravery solidified his position as England's patron saint. The country has observed St. George's Day as a national holiday since the 15th Century. Some of the most important and common traditions on this day are Morris dancing, Medieval and Renaissance fairs, and displays of dragons.