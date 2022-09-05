Row over religious conversion: Akal Takht jathedar meets Anglican church representatives

Amid the row over alleged forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday met Bishop John Ashish, metropolitan commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon, at Anandpur Sahib, days after unknown persons vandalised and desecrated a church in Tarn Taran district.

An open discussion was held between the Christian leaders and the jathedar, who was accompanied by the representatives of Sikh organisations, over the deadlock between two sides.

Christian leaders said that Anglican Church has filed several complaints against fake pastors, who claim to possess miraculous healing powers. “Practice of these persons goes against the Bible. The central government should investigate such pastors. They are inviting bad names to Christianity,” they said.

“We believe in both prayer and treatment. Christians have built many hospitals. It is wrong on the part of the government if it is not stopping it. Offering allurements for conversion is also wrong,” they added.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that a joint committee will be formed that will comprise five members each from both sides. This panel will jointly take action against this practice, he added.

Sikh activist Parmpal Singh said, “We exposed the activities of fake pastors. Evidence was also given about the blasphemy of Guru Sahib by Christian pastors.”