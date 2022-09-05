Row over religious conversion: Akal Takht jathedar meets Anglican church representatives
An open discussion was held between the Christian leaders and the jathedar, who was accompanied by the representatives of Sikh organisations, over the deadlock between two sides
Amid the row over alleged forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday met Bishop John Ashish, metropolitan commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon, at Anandpur Sahib, days after unknown persons vandalised and desecrated a church in Tarn Taran district.
An open discussion was held between the Christian leaders and the jathedar, who was accompanied by the representatives of Sikh organisations, over the deadlock between two sides.
Christian leaders said that Anglican Church has filed several complaints against fake pastors, who claim to possess miraculous healing powers. “Practice of these persons goes against the Bible. The central government should investigate such pastors. They are inviting bad names to Christianity,” they said.
“We believe in both prayer and treatment. Christians have built many hospitals. It is wrong on the part of the government if it is not stopping it. Offering allurements for conversion is also wrong,” they added.
Giani Harpreet Singh said that a joint committee will be formed that will comprise five members each from both sides. This panel will jointly take action against this practice, he added.
Sikh activist Parmpal Singh said, “We exposed the activities of fake pastors. Evidence was also given about the blasphemy of Guru Sahib by Christian pastors.”
Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies
Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party 'inhuman', Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”. He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists.
After non-veg boat party video, police step up patrolling in Sangam area
After arrest of two for preparing and consuming non vegetarian food on a boat in Ganga, near the Sangam area, police have now started keeping a watch on youths in Sangam area as well as adjoining ghats. SHO, Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar said police has begun patrolling all ghats at Sangam and surrounding localities. Sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor is prohibited within the Sangam area.
Ludhiana: Man kidnaps live-in partner’s 2 children, traced to Bihar
A man has been booked for kidnapping the two children of his live-in partner. The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Moti Nagar. He has asked for ₹10,000 to return the kids safely. When Saroj, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony returned home, she found that the children weren't there. When she asked Rohit, he claimed that he hadn't seen them either. He asked her to transfer ₹10,000 to him online for their release.
Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war
Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.
Gangster, aides chop off rival’s finger in Ludhiana
In a shocking incident, one Vishal Gill, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, and his accomplices chopped off his rival's finger after assaulting him with sharp weapons in Daresi. Apart from Vishal, who is already facing trial in several criminal cases, the Division number 4 police have also booked Vishal Gill, Mukul, Gaggi, Lallu Bangali, Sambi and Sanju. Seven of their aides are yet to be identified.
