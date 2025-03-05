Why is the sky orange in Dallas? Dust storm sweeps through Texas' DFW area - Photos
Mar 05, 2025 02:39 AM IST
The sky in Dallas appeared orange due to a dust storm sweeping through the Texas DFW area on Tuesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information
