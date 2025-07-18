Why is the stock market down today? Potential reasons

The stock market on Friday, July 18, fell flat after hovering near record highs, Yahoo Finance reported. The new economic data from the US and the latest earnings report led to mixed results. At 11:02 am ET, the Nasdaq 100 was trading at 23,040.58, 0.1 per cent lower. The market was flat on July 18 after nearing another all-time high.(Representative image/Pexel)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192 points or 0.4 percent. A slide of 3 per cent in American Express’ earnings dragged the average of the 30-stock group. As per CNBC, Tesla’s stock rose over 3 per cent. Amazon and Alphabet’s shares were also higher.

Stock market this week

This week, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent while the Dow and Nasdaq rose 0.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively, Reuters reported. As per the news agency, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose from 60.7 in June to 61.8 this month.

The two indexes ended at record levels on Thursday, thanks to a growth in retail sales and reduction in jobless claims, signaling a resilient economy and giving the Federal Reserve room to look out for tariff-driven inflation.

Shares of cryptocurrency firms also rose after the House of Representatives passed a bill to develop a regulatory framework for crypto.

Trump's tariff deadline looms over stock market

The August 1 tariff deadline and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies loom over the markets despite the past week’s performance. Furthermore, reports of Trump removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell briefly rattled the markets, though the president was quick to shoot down the speculation.

Against this backdrop, traders now see a 56 per cent chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, while a July move is all but off the table, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

As the second-quarter earnings season gets underway, early results from 59 S&P 500 companies that reported showed more than 81.4 per cent have topped Wall Street's earnings expectations, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data.

FAQs

How has the stock market been this week?

The stock market has recorded positive momentum in the past week.

Will Jerome Powell be removed?

Donald Trump dismissed speculation about the matter.

Is there a chance of a rate cut in September?

Traders see a 56 per cent chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, as per Reuters.