Why Trump says Cuba is next: Oil blockade, economic collapse explained

The government says it has not received oil from foreign suppliers for months and produces only about 40% of the fuel it needs. Experts cited by Al Jazeera and Reuters note the blockade has hit Cuba’s energy infrastructure hard, triggering outages that have left millions without power and forced hospitals and businesses to shut down.

A standoff between the US and Cuba has intensified after President Donald Trump moved to block oil shipments to the island, particularly following US actions against Venezuela . According to reports by Al Jazeera, Cuba has faced repeated nationwide blackouts as its aging power grid struggles under fuel shortages.

Trump has taken an aggressive stance, repeatedly suggesting possible intervention. He has said, “Whether I free it, take it, I think, I could do anything I want with it,” signaling openness to strong US action, according to Politifact.

The crisis is made worse by what experts describe as a rigid, centralized economic system and slow reform, which has limited the country’s ability to adapt.

Hospitals have been forced to cancel procedures, schools have closed, and tourism, one of Cuba’s key economic sectors, has struggled to recover.

The pressure has pushed Cuba’s economy into crisis. As outlined by Politifact, fuel shortages and long-standing structural issues have led to widespread shortages, blackouts, and disruptions to essential services.

His administration has also warned other countries against supplying fuel to Cuba, threatening tariffs as part of the pressure strategy. This has further isolated the island economically.

Cuba’s response: Preparing for escalation In response, Cuban officials have pushed back strongly. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said the country is prepared for “the possibility of military aggression” and stressed that Cuba’s political system is non-negotiable, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Cuba views the situation as a serious threat, though officials say they do not see an attack as likely.

Also Read: Moron again becomes a centre of Cuba protests amid blackout caused by US embargo, Trump says he can ‘do anything’

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged talks with the US, but said Cuba will not compromise on its political structure.

What’s really at stake Beyond the immediate crisis, analysts say the situation shows decades of strained US-Cuba relations dating back to the 1959 revolution.

Experts cited by Politifact note that Cuba’s economy is already fragile, and the oil blockade has accelerated its decline. At the same time, the US stands to gain only limited economic benefit from any major political change in Cuba, as the island lacks significant natural resources and remains a small market.

While Trump’s administration frames the issue as a mix of security, migration, and political concerns, critics and analysts warn that continued pressure could worsen humanitarian conditions and potentially trigger instability or mass migration.

For now, both countries remain locked in a tense standoff as the situation unfolds.