Why was off-duty Border Patrol officer shot at Fort Washington Park in NYC? Suspect held

A person of interest was arrested with regard to the killing of an off-duty US Customs and Border Protections officer inside a New York City park. The NYPD verified that the incident occurred at a park in Washington Heights late Saturday night. The NYPD searched for two suspects following the shooting. On Sunday morning, one person of interest was arrested, although it was unclear at first if a second person was still wanted.

In Fort Washington Park, a 42-year-old law enforcement officer was shot in the arm and face, as pet police sources. He was taken to a Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The NYPD searched for two suspects following the shooting. On Sunday morning, one person of interest was arrested, while the other is still being hunted.

The person of interest attempted to rob the off-duty cop, according to law enforcement sources.

According to sources, there was a gunfight between the victim and suspects took place following a heated exchange.

Also Read: Will 7.4 Russia earthquake activate Tsunami in Hawaii? Key updates about threat

NYC locals express shock over shooting

Those who were working out along the Hudson River Greenway expressed shock after witnessing the crime scene.

Calling the incident “alarming”, Marcelo Candeo, a resident of Englewood, New Jersey, claimed, “I'm very shocked and surprised. I hope he's doing well and he gets a full recovery. I'm very shocked,” as per CBS News.

Kovan Pillai, who lives in Kips Bay, said that “This is the most peaceful part of New York I can find, so it's a shock to hear that anything like this happened.”

Man arrested for shooting NYC cab driver after brawl over $40 fare

An old man shot and injured his cab driver in New York City over what appeared to be a fare disagreement, leading to his arrest.

The NYPD stated in a statement provided to PEOPLE that Joseph Meeks, 76, allegedly shot a taxi driver, 27, in the abdomen on July 14 in the Bronx's Highbridge neighborhood.

The New York Daily News and ABC7 New York reported that authorities claimed Meeks's refusal to pay the $40 fare was the reason behind the shooting. A spokesman for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, Fernando Mateo, told the Daily News that Meeks had paid for the travel using four different credit cards, all of which were inoperative.