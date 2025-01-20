Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why was TikTok banned in the US?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2025 12:26 PM IST

After a brief pause, TikTok started working again on Sunday in the US after Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order to ‘delay the ban’.

The TikTok users in the US couldn't access the popular video sharing app late Saturday night due to the ban upheld by the Supreme Court last week. While the country has over 170 million users on TikTok, it has always been a topic of political debate over its Chinese ownership.

A message welcoming users back and thanking US President-elect Donald Trump on the TikTok app on a smartphone arranged in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Sunday.(Bloomberg)
A message welcoming users back and thanking US President-elect Donald Trump on the TikTok app on a smartphone arranged in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Sunday.(Bloomberg)

The US Supreme Court upheld the ban on the app, just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday. The outgoing administration of Joe Biden has put the ball in the court of its successor.

Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates here.

The app started working again on Sunday after Trump said he would sign an executive order to ‘delay the ban’. But why was it banned in the first place?

Here is why TikTok banned in the US

TikTok was banned in the US over national security concerns with a federal law that required its parent company ByteDance to cut ties with the US operations.

The courts, including the Supreme Court, refused to overturn the law, thus effectively banning the app in the country until ByteDance either sells the US operations or shuts it down for good.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now,” the message to users from TikTok read.

The US lawmakers and officials have sounded the alarm for years about the supposed risks that TikTok's ties to China pose to national security, and Congress moved last year to force TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its stake in the app or be cut off from the US market. The law gave the company a deadline of January 19.

With no sign of a sale in sight, TikTok's last-ditch legal challenge failed on Friday when the Supreme Court said the law does not violate the First Amendment.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to "save" the app.

Officials in the US have repeatedly warned that TikTok threatens national security because the Chinese government could use it as a vehicle to spy on Americans or covertly influence the public in the country by amplifying or suppressing certain content.

Though the divest-or-ban law passed with bipartisan support, some lawmakers have been critical of the measure, agreeing with TikTok that it infringes on Americans' free speech rights.

Others have changed their tune as the deadline for a ban neared, including Trump, who tried to ban the app with an executive order during his first term that was struck down in the courts.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On