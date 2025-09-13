Will Erika Kirk start hosting The Charlie Kirk Show after husband's death? What we know

Questions are being asked about who will host The Charlie Kirk show after the conservative political activist was assassinated on September 10. “Where do we go from here? What happens next? Who is supposed to pick up the microphone?,” Turning Point USA contributor, Isabel Brown, asked on X. Amid this, it has been announced that Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife, will be making her first public remarks, following his assassination, today. Erika Kirk had posted a Bible verse on X after Charlie was shot.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 31-year-old Trump ally was shot during an event at the Utah Valley University and succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Now, Turning Point USA has announced that Erika will be addressing the public at 8:15 pm EST. The address can be streamed on both Charlie Kirk and TPUSA's social media accounts on X, YouTube, and Rumble. The live stream will begin at 8:00 pm ET with remarks starting fifteen minutes later.

It remains unknown whether Erika Kirk will begin to host her late husband's show. She has her own podcast and has appeared at events with Charlie Kirk. In the past, Kirk had often pointed at Erika and his children as examples of conservative ideals he sought to uphold.

Meanwhile, the first episode of The Charlie Kirk show, after his passing, aired today. It had a heartfelt tribute of an empty chair. Kirk's friends Tyler Bowyer, Jack Posobiec and Blake Neff were present. Producer Andrew Kolvet said that the chair would remain empty since Kirk couldn't be replaced, but the team would honor him and continue to draw inspiration from his work.

What Erika Kirk wrote before Charlie's shooting

Shortly after Charlie Kirk was shot, Erika shared a Bible verse on X. “Psalm 46:1 — God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” she wrote. Erika has maintained radio silence since then.

First appearance after Charlie Kirk's shooting

Erika Kirk was seen in public for the first time after husband Charlie's shooting, when she was getting off Air Force Two, with Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance. Usha's husband, and Vice President, JD Vance, had met with Erika Kirk to offer his condolences and then offered to fly them on Air Force Two.

Meanwhile, a suspect – Tyler Robinson – has been arrested, and the probe remains ongoing.