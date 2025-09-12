Erika Kirk seen for first time since husband Charlie's shooting; JD Vance's gesture wins hearts

Erika Kirk, wife of the late Charlie Kirk, was spotted for the first time since her husband's fatal shooting at the Utah Valley University event on September 10. The 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was sitting when a bullet hit the side of his neck. Kirk succumbed to his injuries later. U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve(REUTERS)

He and Erika have two children – a boy who turned 1 in May, and a daughter, who turned 3 in August.

US Vice President JD Vance met with the Kirk family to pay his respects in Utah and then flew Charlie Kirk's casket to Arizona, in Air Force Two, where his family intends to put him to rest. A video clip showed Vance's wife and Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance, holding Erika's hand as they walked down the steps of the plane.

Both Erika and Usha Vance were in black, wearing shades, and holding hands as they climbed down the steps of the plane, followed by Vance. A photo of Erika was also shared by a person on X, who commented “This is heartbreaking. God give strength to Erika Kirk and the 2 wonderful kids.”

In the purported picture of Erika, she appears emotional.

People feel sorrow for Erika

As visuals showed Erika deplane, many commented how hard it must be for her. “How sad it is to see this,” one person said on X. Another commented, “I cannot even imagine her pain.”

Yet another person said, “This is gut wrenching to watch.”

Who is Erika Kirk?

Erika Frantzve first crossed paths with Charlie in 2019 and the two tied the knot in May 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She's been former Miss Arizona USA (2012) as well as a collegiate basketball player.

She has a Political Science and International Relations degree from Arizona State University, a Juris Master’s degree from Liberty University (2017), and a Doctorate in Christian Leadership (2022). Erika's an established real estate agent, as per her LinkedIn. She's yet to speak after Kirk's shooting, but tributes have been pouring in for the mother of two.