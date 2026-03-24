Will Pakistan mediate Iran-US talks? Trump seems to drop major hint after PM Shehbaz Sharif's tweet

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday intensified speculation regarding Pakistan's potential role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran by sharing a post from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to facilitate meaningful discussions, while the White House emphasizes that any negotiations should be formally announced and not speculated upon. (REUTERS)

In this post, Sharif conveyed Islamabad's readiness to host discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. He stated on X that Pakistan was "prepared and honored" to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran, contingent upon mutual agreement from both parties.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond," the Pakistani PM said.

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” he added.

Trump reposts Sharif's tweet Trump posted Sharif's tweet on his Truth Social account without providing any remarks, igniting new speculation regarding potential backchannel diplomacy with Islamabad.

“Trump was embarrassed to go begging in front of Iran, so he chose Shahbaz Sharif for this job,” one person wrote.

“The only way forward. Pakistan should take the lead as both sides trust them,” another said.

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