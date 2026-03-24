Will Pakistan mediate Iran-US talks? Trump seems to drop major hint after PM Shehbaz Sharif's tweet
Amid ongoing war, Pakistan is positioned as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran. Donald Trump has reposed PM Shehbaz Sharif's tweet.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday intensified speculation regarding Pakistan's potential role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran by sharing a post from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In this post, Sharif conveyed Islamabad's readiness to host discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. He stated on X that Pakistan was "prepared and honored" to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran, contingent upon mutual agreement from both parties.
"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond," the Pakistani PM said.
“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” he added.
Trump reposts Sharif's tweet
Trump posted Sharif's tweet on his Truth Social account without providing any remarks, igniting new speculation regarding potential backchannel diplomacy with Islamabad.
“Trump was embarrassed to go begging in front of Iran, so he chose Shahbaz Sharif for this job,” one person wrote.
“The only way forward. Pakistan should take the lead as both sides trust them,” another said.
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Will Pakistan play any role in US-Iran mediation?
Pakistan is becoming part of an expanding group of nations serving as intermediaries for the United States and Iran, according to four sources who spoke to NBC News. Two of these sources indicated that a face-to-face meeting might take place in Islamabad in the near future.
A diplomatic source mentioned that Pakistan is engaged in discussions with both the U.S. and Iran and is “well poised to play an active role” in efforts to resolve the conflict, which has resulted in over 2,000 fatalities and displaced millions as it approaches its fourth week. A Gulf official noted that Pakistan has been relaying messages between the two nations for the last two days, as per NBC News.
What did White House say?
The White House has not verified if Pakistan is serving as a mediator with Iran.
These discussions are “sensitive” in nature, and the U.S. will refrain from negotiating via the media, stated press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House.”
The statement follows a conversation Sharif had with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he emphasized the critical necessity for collaborative efforts aimed at de-escalation and a revival of dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More