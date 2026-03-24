‘You can see results’: Rahul terms Modi's foreign policy ‘universal joke’ as Pakistan turns US-Iran mediator

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his foreign policy “compromised”, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pointedly objected to the PM's references to the Covid pandemic when he spoke about the West Asia crisis in his speeches in Parliament this week. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, outside Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo)

"Modi ji said Covid-like time is coming. He has forgotten what had happened then, how many people had died, and what kind of tragedies had unfolded," he said.

Asked about reports of Pakistan mediating US-Iran talks to end the ongoing war, the Congress MP said, "Our foreign policy is PM Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the results of this; everybody considers this a universal joke."

Just hours after Gandhi's statements, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif offered to play host for US-Iran talks, while US President Donald Trump spoke to PM Modi too.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi claimed, “I can give it to you in writing; PM will do what America and Israel say. He will not work in the interest of India and its farmers; he will do as America and Israel say.”

He also said he won't be participating in Wednesday's all-party meet on the issue, logistically because he is traveling to Kerala. But he gave another reason too: “The all-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made, and this cannot be fixed."

Calling PM Modi's speeches in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha “irrelevant”, Gandhi further argued, "He is the Prime Minister of India. He must appear to be as the PM of India. He has no position (on the US-Iran war)."

This lack of a clear stance, he said, would bring people harm, such as shortages of essential commodities linked to oil supplies. “This is the beginning. LPG, petrol, fertiliser, all these would pose a problem,” he said.

He played again on the word “compromised” that the Congress-led Opposition has deployed for the last few weeks against Modi and the BJP-led central government: “US President Donald Trump knows exactly what Mr Modi can do and what Mr Modi cannot do. If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised — it is obvious."

Modi on Monday and Tuesday said the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the Covid pandemic.

“This war has created difficult global conditions that may persist for a long time. Hence, we must remain prepared and united. We faced similar challenges during the Covid crisis with unity. Now again, we must prepare in the same way. With patience, restraint, and calmness, we must face every challenge-that is our identity, that is our strength,” he told the Rajya Sabha.

"At the same time, we must remain vigilant and cautious. Those who try to exploit the situation will attempt to spread falsehoods, but we must not let them succeed," he added.

In his statement in Lok Sabha, Modi had also addressed concerns related to the impact on fuel, fertilisers, national security and other areas in India as well on its nationals residing in the West Asia region, detailing steps taken by the government to ensure that "ordinary families face as little trouble as possible", and said a unanimous voice should go out to the world from India's Parliament on this crisis.

Reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to humanity and peace, the prime minister said the dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolution and every Indian effort is directed at de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.