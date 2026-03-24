‘You can see results’: Rahul terms Modi's foreign policy ‘universal joke’ as Pakistan turns US-Iran mediator
Rahul Gandhi also pointedly objected to PM's references to the Covid pandemic when he spoke about the West Asia crisis in his speeches in Parliament this week
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his foreign policy “compromised”, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pointedly objected to the PM's references to the Covid pandemic when he spoke about the West Asia crisis in his speeches in Parliament this week.
"Modi ji said Covid-like time is coming. He has forgotten what had happened then, how many people had died, and what kind of tragedies had unfolded," he said.
Asked about reports of Pakistan mediating US-Iran talks to end the ongoing war, the Congress MP said, "Our foreign policy is PM Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the results of this; everybody considers this a universal joke."
Just hours after Gandhi's statements, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif offered to play host for US-Iran talks, while US President Donald Trump spoke to PM Modi too.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi claimed, “I can give it to you in writing; PM will do what America and Israel say. He will not work in the interest of India and its farmers; he will do as America and Israel say.”
He also said he won't be participating in Wednesday's all-party meet on the issue, logistically because he is traveling to Kerala. But he gave another reason too: “The all-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made, and this cannot be fixed."
Calling PM Modi's speeches in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha “irrelevant”, Gandhi further argued, "He is the Prime Minister of India. He must appear to be as the PM of India. He has no position (on the US-Iran war)."
This lack of a clear stance, he said, would bring people harm, such as shortages of essential commodities linked to oil supplies. “This is the beginning. LPG, petrol, fertiliser, all these would pose a problem,” he said.
He played again on the word “compromised” that the Congress-led Opposition has deployed for the last few weeks against Modi and the BJP-led central government: “US President Donald Trump knows exactly what Mr Modi can do and what Mr Modi cannot do. If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised — it is obvious."
Modi on Monday and Tuesday said the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the Covid pandemic.
“This war has created difficult global conditions that may persist for a long time. Hence, we must remain prepared and united. We faced similar challenges during the Covid crisis with unity. Now again, we must prepare in the same way. With patience, restraint, and calmness, we must face every challenge-that is our identity, that is our strength,” he told the Rajya Sabha.
"At the same time, we must remain vigilant and cautious. Those who try to exploit the situation will attempt to spread falsehoods, but we must not let them succeed," he added.
In his statement in Lok Sabha, Modi had also addressed concerns related to the impact on fuel, fertilisers, national security and other areas in India as well on its nationals residing in the West Asia region, detailing steps taken by the government to ensure that "ordinary families face as little trouble as possible", and said a unanimous voice should go out to the world from India's Parliament on this crisis.
Reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to humanity and peace, the prime minister said the dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolution and every Indian effort is directed at de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More