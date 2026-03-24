Rahul Gandhi to skip govt's all-party meet on US-Iran war, here's why

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, continued his attacks on central government and PM Narendra Modi, saying that even the Prime Minister cannot fix the mess created by war because he listens only to the US and Israel to run state of affairs here in India. The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha - Rahul Gandhi won't attend the all-party meeting called by centre to discuss West Asia war. (PTI file photo)

On the other hand, Modi during his address in the Rajya Sabha on March 24, said that India needs to be ready for the long-term impact caused by the war, even though efforts are in place to ensure energy supply is smooth and inflation is in check despite the West Asia crisis.

“The impact of this war may be long-lasting, but I assure the people that the government is alert and the nation’s interests remain paramount,” Modi said.

Reaching out to farmers, the Prime Minister said the government has made necessary preparations to ensure an adequate supply of fertilisers and stands firmly with them to address any challenges.

Also Read: Be prepared for challenges, impact may be long-lasting: PM Modi cautions on US-Iran war in Rajya Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, however, criticised the PM's handling of the crisis, saying the situation could not be corrected due to what he described as a 'structural blunder' and alleging that the government was following the United States’ lead.

Why Rahul will skip all-party meet Amid the pressure from the opposition, the centre has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in West Asia arising from the Iran-US conflict. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 pm in the Parliament complex, HT has learnt. Rahul, however, is unlikely to attend the meeting, which requires two representatives from each party.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to chair the meeting, while Congress president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to attend too, as per reports.

Rahul said he would not be able to attend due to a prior engagement in Kerala.

“I would not be able to attend because I have a programme in Kerala. The all-party meeting should take place, but a structural blunder has been made, and this cannot be fixed, especially since the Prime Minister cannot. He will do whatever America says and will not act in the interest of farmers and the country,” Gandhi said, as quoted by PTI.

During his address, Modi also emphasised that in such difficult times, a united message should emerge from India’s Parliament, asserting that peace and dialogue are the only way to resolve the conflict.