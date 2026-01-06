William DeFoor: 5 fact to know about alleged JD Vance home vandal
William DeFoor, 26, was arrested after allegedly shattering four windows at JD Vance's home in Cincinnati.
The alleged vandal accused of busting several windows at JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati was arrested early Monday, January 5. 26-year-old William DeFoor allegedly shattered four windows at Vance's home. Cops said he was trying to break into the home around midnight.
The Vances were not in Ohio at the time. They moved into the vice president’s official residence in Washington, DC, after the inauguration.
DeFoor is charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass, and vandalism, according to Hamilton County jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 6.
Here are five facts to know about William DeFoor
- DeFoor is the son of a prominent millionaire family, the New York Post reported. His father, also named William, is reportedly a successful Harvard University graduate who boasts a decades-long history as a pediatric urologist in Cincinnati. He works as a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine. DeFoor’s family lives in a $1.3 million house in the city’s wealthy Hyde Park neighborhood.
- The elder DeFoor donated thousands to Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign in 2024. For years, he also made small contributions to a PAC that lobbied for urologists, federal records show. Public contributions revealed that he is a longtime Democratic supporter.
- DeFoor appears to have been going by the name “Julia,” but it is unclear if he identifies as transgender or nonbinary. Police listed the suspect’s name as William, and his gender as male.
- DeFoor has a 2024 sentence for two counts of vandalism at a local interior design company. However, instead of a standard conviction, he was sentenced to two years of mandatory mental health treatment, which is still ongoing, court documents obtained by Cincinnati.com showed.
- DeFoor was also charged with trespassing at the UC Health psychiatric and emergency services in April 2023. He was initially held on a $10,000 bond, but a judge found him not to be mentally competent to stand trial. The counts were thus dismissed in a November 8 filing that year.