The alleged vandal accused of busting several windows at JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati was arrested early Monday, January 5. 26-year-old William DeFoor allegedly shattered four windows at Vance's home. Cops said he was trying to break into the home around midnight. William DeFoor: 5 fact to know about alleged JD Vance home vandal(Hamilton County Justice Center)

The Vances were not in Ohio at the time. They moved into the vice president’s official residence in Washington, DC, after the inauguration.

DeFoor is charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass, and vandalism, according to Hamilton County jail records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 6.

Here are five facts to know about William DeFoor