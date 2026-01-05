What happened at JD Vance's Ohio home? Secret Service and police arrive in Cincinnati, one held

The residence of US Vice President JD Vance in Cincinnati was subjected to an attack during the night, resulting in multiple windows being broken, which necessitated a response from both the Secret Service and local law enforcement. US Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati residence was attacked, breaking multiple windows.(Reuters)

Agents from the Secret Service arrived at the East Walnut Hills home in the early hours of Monday, and a suspect has been apprehended. However, officials have yet to confirm if any charges have been brought against the person.

According to news outlet WCPO, police said that the suspect was taken into custody but did not disclose any additional information.

Did suspect enter JD Vance's house?

An official stated that the Vance family was not present at the residence during the incident, and preliminary investigations reported by CNN suggest that authorities do not believe the person entered the vice president's home.

Law enforcement and secret service agents were seen within the premises following the incident. Footage captured at the scene depicted police officers traversing the area around the residence in the dark, brandishing flashlights. At least four window panes were visible, shattered with holes at their centers. However, the precise nature of the incident remains uncertain.

Officials are looking into the possibility if the occurrence was a deliberate attack on Vance or his family. The US Secret Service has not released any statements so far.

This incident follows increased security measures in the vicinity during the New Year holidays. Roads adjacent to Vance’s home had been shut down for several days leading up to Sunday, with checkpoints established and residents advised to anticipate a law enforcement presence, as reported by city officials.

All on JD Vance's Cincinnati home

Vance and his family relocated to the Vice President's residence in Washington DC last January. However, the VP continues to possess a home in Cincinnati, where he frequently visits.

Vance's two-story white house, which is 157 years old, is situated in East Walnut Hills and has an estimated value of $1.4 million. In 2024, the Vice President shared with The Cincinnati Enquirer that he and his wife, Usha, developed a fondness for the property, which they purchased in 2018, despite their limited knowledge of the area.

“Our neighbors are great, and some of our closest friends live within walking distance. We love the natural beauty, especially the old giant trees and the wildlife,” Vance stated.

Vance divides his time between his residence in Cincinnati and his home in Washington D.C. Last week, the vice president's team confirmed that Vance returned to Cincinnati after his meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, prior to the US's military action against Venezuela's capital.