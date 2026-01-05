Who is William DeFoor? Suspect held after breaking windows at JD Vance's Ohio home

A man from Hyde Park has been taken into custody by the Cincinnati police following an attack on the residence of Vice President JD Vance in Ohio. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on early Monday morning. William DeFoor, 26, from Hyde Park has been arrested in connection with an attack on JD Vance's house(X@LucasSa56947288)

According to authorities, the man has been charged with “causing property damage, including the breaking of windows on the exterior of a private residence associated with the Vice President.”

The Secret Service is collaborating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney's Office.

Who is William DeFoor?

William DeFoor, 26, from Hyde Park has been arrested in relation to the damage inflicted at the Vice President's home, as per an arrest report acquired by WLWT.

DeFoor was allegedly seen by a Secret Service agent and on security footage entering Vance's property without authorization, causing damage to four windows and a car.

Charges against William DeFoor

DeFoor faces charges of criminal damaging/endangering, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass, all classified as misdemeanors, along with one count of vandalism, which is categorized as a fifth-degree felony, WLWT reported.

William DeFoor's criminal record

It was not the first time that authorities have arrested Defoor.

In 2023, Defoor was apprehended for trespassing at the Psychiatric Emergency Services facility of UC Health and for not revealing personal information. He was deemed incompetent to stand trial, resulting in the dismissal of charges.

He faced two counts of vandalism for shattering a front window of a business in Hyde Park in 2024. Documentation indicates that Defoor was offered “treatment in lieu of conviction,” and the treatment process was still in progress.

JD Vance reacts

Meanwhile, Vance took to X to express gratitude to secret service agents and law enforcement officials. He called the suspect a “crazy person” and confirmed that he and his family members are safe since they have already moved to DC.

“I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC,” Vance wrote.

“One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows,” he added.