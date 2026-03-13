Wilmington airport bomb threat: Evacuation underway at ILM as bomb squad probes situation
Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, North Carolina was evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday; officials cleared the terminal as a precaution.
The Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina was evacuated after a reported bomb threat on Thursday afternoon.
Wilmington's WWAY news reports that the terminal was evacuated after a bomb threat was received by airport officials earlier on Thursday. The evacuation was done out of an abundance of caution, the officials said.
A bomb squad with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is currently at the airport investigating the situation, the officials said.
A statement posted by ILM on X read: "ILM was made aware of an alleged bomb threat at the airport. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure everyone’s safety, the terminal has been evacuated. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is currently conducting a sweep of the area to assess the credibility of the threat. Safety remains our top priority."
ILM is located on the Airport Boulevard in Wilmington, and it serves the southeastern North Carolina coastal region, with mostly domestic flights operating.
This is a developing story.
Shamik Banerjee
