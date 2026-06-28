Winthrop fire: Evacuations ongoing around Hamilton Ranch Loop as wildfire spreads; check map, visuals

A wildfire in the area of Hamilton Ranch Loop and Westside Chewuch Road in Winthrop, Washington, on Sunday afternoon. A Level 3 evacuation has been ordered in the nearby area as residents have been asked to immediately move out with the fire threatening residential structures. According to WatchDuty, the fire is 50 acres. Representational image. (Unsplash)

A Level 3 evacuation was issued in the areas of Hamilton Ranch Road, Black Bird Road, High Ridge Road and Hamilton Ranch Loop Road, according to the incident command, per Watch Duty. Meanwhile, a Level 2 warning was issued for the Town of Winthrop and further towards east.

The Washington Fire's incident command is calling the wildfire 'Hamilton Fire' because of its proximity to the Hamilton Ranch Loop.

Map Of Hamilton Fire: Check Areas Under Risk According to WatchDuty, the fire is located right off the intersection of the Hamilton Ranch Loop and the Westside Chewuch Road. The location is just north of Methow Valley, at the intersection of Highway 20 and Uplands Road.

Here's a map of the fire, as seen on WatchDuty: