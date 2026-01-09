Wisconsin teen pleads guilty to killing parents in alleged plot to assassinate Trump

An 18-year-old Wisconsin man has admitted in court to killing his parents, with prosecutors and federal investigators alleging the murders were committed to steal money and support a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump. The case, which includes claims of a manifesto and communications about fleeing the country, could result in a life prison sentence. Nikita Casap appears at his arraignment May 7, 2025 in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (AP)

Nikita Casap pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in Waukesha County Circuit Court for the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer, according to reporting by the New York Post.

During the hearing, Judge Ralph Ramirez asked Casap whether he understood the consequences of his plea and whether he had shot both victims.

“Yes, your honor,” Casap replied when questioned. Observers said the teen appeared visibly shaken as he entered his pleas.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped seven other charges, including counts related to hiding a corpse and theft.

What authorities say happened Investigators believe the killings occurred around February 11, 2025 at the family’s home in Waukesha. Prosecutors allege Casap remained in the house with the bodies for several weeks before leaving the state, according to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Post.

Authorities say he fled in his stepfather’s SUV, taking about $14,000 in cash, along with jewelry, passports, a firearm and the family dog.

Casap was arrested on February 28 during a traffic stop in Kansas.

Alleged motive and federal findings Federal officials allege the killings were part of a broader plan targeting the president. A federal search warrant cited by the New York Post stated that Casap wrote a manifesto calling for Trump’s assassination and discussed plans to overthrow the US government.

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the warrant said, according to the report.

Investigators also found messages on Casap’s phone in which he asked how long he would need to hide before relocating to Ukraine.

The complaint references exchanges with an unidentified Russian-speaking individual, though authorities have not disclosed the contents of those replies.

Possible sentence ahead Each homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence under Wisconsin law. Judge Ramirez has discretion to decide whether Casap will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years on each count.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese said her office plans to argue against parole, describing Casap as a “danger to the community,” the New York Post reported.

Casap is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5.