Woman asks how to ‘maximize’ chances of US tourist visa; Redditors offer a simple solution

Amid an anti-immigration sentiment in the US, a person claiming to be a 25-year-old Indian woman, on Reddit, asked how to 'maximize' the chances of getting a US B1/B2 tourist visa. In the post, the person shared this was her first time, and she wanted to 'maximize her chances of approval'. The woman's question on Reddit comes amid an anti-immigration sentiment in the US.

Notably, there have been many instances in recent times where people who thought they'd get visas easily, had their applications rejected, amid a crackdown on immigration under the Donald Trump government.

The woman claimed to be working as a Tax Associate, a job she's had for the last three years. She further shared she'd recently traveled to Singapore and Malaysia in August 2025, and that she's financially stable with enough savings. Outlining her issue, the woman asked what reason for visiting would boost her chances of getting the tourist visa.

What the woman said

As per the woman putting up the Reddit post, she had three options – to say she was traveling with her fiancé, who already has a valid US visa but has never been to the US. She also noted she could say she was traveling solo for tourism – mainly to celebrate Christmas, watch the ball drop at Times Square, and explore nearby cities. “Went on solo to Singapore and Malaysia as well, like to explore and meet people from different cultures,” the woman continued.

She further stated that she could say she was visiting a close friend who is on STEAM OPT. “I would combine it with celebrating her birthday on Jan 6th and New Year’s in NYC,” the woman continued. She then asked which of these three options would help her land the visa faster, or if she should stick to the ‘tourism only’ reason and avoid mentioning friends or her fiancé.

People offer simple solution

The post garnered reactions urging the woman that the simplest way was likely the best for her, when it came to visa approvals.

“…Your way of thinking is backwards, there is no ‘best’ chance for approval. If they ask you why you want to visit, you answer honestly,” a person commented. When the woman said her reason was tourism, but she wanted to maximize her chances. “Then say tourism and clarify further if they ask further. There is no way to maximize your chances of approval, your situation is your situation and a decision will be based on that situation,” the person added.

“Have you considered the truth being the best option?,” asked another. Yet another Reddit user commented “The best option is telling the truth as to why you want to come. It's really that simple. You mentioned tourism...you should elaborate on that when they ask you.”