Indian doctor claims US visa took ‘3 questions, 30 seconds’, sparks reactions

Three questions, less than thirty seconds – that is all it apparently took for a person to get a US tourist visa. A person on Reddit, claiming to be a doctor, shared his experience of the visa approval process. The person claimed he got his visa approved from Kolkata, Image for representation.(Unsplash)

What happened during the visa interview

On Reddit, the person claimed that he'd gotten his B1/B2 visitor visa approved from Kolkata, and all of this without document checks! “I applied for the visa to travel solo in Dec 2025. The person behind the glass just asked 3 questions,” the man shared.

He said he was a 32-year-old doctor from Kolkata, who had a history of solo travel. The person shared that he'd a United Kingdom visa which he'd used once, a Schengen visa, which he had used twice, and two Thailand on-arrival visas. He further shared that he had ₹5.5 lakh in liquid savings, and three months of pay slips which he had carried for the interview.

The person further noted that took all other documents authorities might have asked for to verify claims of finances and jobs, as mentioned in the DS 160 form, but claimed that they didn't want any of that.

All they asked him, as per the Reddit post, was what he did, why he was going to the US, and if he had any family there. As per the person, when they heard he was a doctor in a corporate hospital working in the critical care wing, intended to visit New York for New Year's eve, and had no family or acquaintances there, they were quick to approve his visa.

Notably, these claims made on Reddit have not been independently verified by HT.com.

Visa approval account sparks reactions

The person's account sparked reactions on Reddit. One person commented “Based on your travel history and ties to India they didn’t have to check anything. That’s exactly what they’re looking for.”

Another said “You have strong ties to India and more importantly, no ties to the US, so those are good points.”

One person explained in greater detail, stating "It might seem like luck, but here are the reasons you got approved - no family in the US, you have already traveled to multiple countries and returned home (shows compliance and you have the money for those trips), you have a solid job and career.