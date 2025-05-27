'World never more dangerous': Amid Trump's 51st state threat, King Charles sounds alarm for Canada

In a stark warning on Tuesday during a rare address to the Canadian Parliament, King Charles III declared that Canada faces “unprecedented challenges” in a world “never more dangerous,” a remark that can be seen as to be signalling unity and sovereignty amid provocative annexation rhetoric from US President Donald Trump. Queen Camilla and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney listen to King Charles III during his speech from the Throne, in the Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building.(via REUTERS)

The monarch’s speech — only the third such throne speech delivered by a British sovereign in Canadian history — was prompted by repeated suggestions from Donald Trump that the United States should annex its northern neighbour and make it America's 51st state.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Charles to deliver the ceremonial address outlining the government’s legislative priorities for the new session of Parliament.

“We must face reality: since the Second World War, our world has never been more dangerous and unstable. Canada is facing challenges that, in our lifetimes, are unprecedented,” Associated Press news agency quoted King Charles III as saying in French.

Many Canadians ‘anxious’, says King Charles III

King Charles III continued, “Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them.”

The speech from the throne is typically delivered by the governor general, but Charles’ appearance was meant to symbolize not just continuity, but a powerful expression of Canada’s independence and values. The king is Canada’s official head of state, a role deeply rooted in its Commonwealth membership.

“I have always had the greatest admiration for Canada’s unique identity, which is recognised across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defense of national values, and for the diversity and kindness of Canadians,” King Charles III said.

This marks Charles’ 20th official visit to Canada. Reflecting on the nearly seven decades since his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, first opened Parliament in 1957, Charles highlighted the nation’s evolution.

“In the time since, Canada has dramatically changed: repatriating its constitution, achieving full independence, and witnessing immense growth. Canada has embraced its British, French, and Indigenous roots, and become a bold, ambitious, innovative country that is bilingual, truly multicultural,” he said.

“Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect.”

The government, Charles said, will respond to modern threats with a reinforced commitment to defense.

“It will stimulate the Canadian military industry by participating in the ‘ReArm Europe’ plan and will thus contribute, together with European partners, to trans-Atlantic security. And it will invest to strengthen its presence in the North, as this region, which is an integral part of the Canadian nation, faces new threats.”

Former Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper were in attendance. Charles, while delivering remarks crafted by Carney’s government, added a personal preamble — customary but closely watched given rising tensions with the US.

Carney, a former Bank of England governor and now Canada’s prime minister, has prioritized defending Canadian sovereignty and distancing the country from its increasingly unpredictable southern neighbor. His invitation to the king was also meant to highlight Canada’s constitutional independence.

“The king’s visit clearly underscores Canada’s sovereignty,” Carney has said, positioning himself as a firm counterweight to Trump’s provocations.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra dismissed the symbolism. “There are different ways to ‘send a message’ and a phone call is one of them,” he told CBC.