Would you pay $25 for just a cheeseburger meal? X users say a visit to Five Guys may cost you a month's rent

Does a signed T-shirt from Gordon Ramsey come with this too? Will your next Five Guys visit cost more than your groceries?(Sipa USA via AP)

Netizens are buzzing with disbelief over the jaw-dropping price tag for a seemingly go-to meal at the popular US fast-food joint, Five Guys.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A receipt posted on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, revealing the egregious price of a cheeseburger and fries combo, leaving many scratching their heads.

How much does it cost actually? Nearly $25!

The receipt, initially posted on Reddit and later went viral on X, showcases a solo cheeseburger ringing in at $12.49. The meal also included a bacon cheeseburger, a soda priced at $2.89, and small fries costing $5.19, totalling a whopping $21.91.

Would you pay $25 for a fast-food combo?(Wall Street Silver/X)

The audacity doesn't end here- a tip of $2.19 was tacked onto the bill, sparking a wave of rage over socials.

‘Five Guys prices are out of control’

The post garnered over 25 million views on X within a day, with many users pouring their frustration on the fast-food joint.

ALSO READ| Apple terminates Fortnite maker Epic Games' developer account

One user wrote, “Five Guys prices are out of control. $24 for one person.”

Another wrote, “Five Guys? Are u really out of ur mind?”

“I just bought a five guys meal, now am going to be a month late on my rent …” another one posted.

The sentiment was echoed by others who tagged the joint as “overrated.”

Notably, in the US, the price of a regular burger lingers between $5 and $8.

Comparing Five Guys' price with In-N-Out Burger

Another American regional fast-food joint, In-N-Out Burger's pricing, shows how ridiculous, what Five Guys is actually charging their customers.

In-N-Out Burger (Left) vs Five Guys( DivaPatriot/X)

Slamming doesn't end here, some users found the addition of a tip perplexing.

“What are you tipping for anyways?” questioned one user, while another pointed out, “Five Guys is an order and pay at the counter restaurant. Why is there a tip included?”

ALSO READ| Meme machine goes up as LinkedIn faces global outage: ‘I guess LinkedIn is not… linked’

A witty couple, Nate and Sarah, shared a money-saving hack on TikTok to cut down the prices at Five Guys. “Order a double cheeseburger with all the toppings and request an extra bun on the side to transform it into two single cheeseburgers, effectively halving the cost,” they suggested.

Another US based fast-food joint Wendy's recently faced scrutiny over its mention of "dynamic pricing," reminiscent of Uber's surge pricing model.