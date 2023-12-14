‘Your religion isn't…', Vivek Ramaswamy asked how can US accept Hindu president, he replies

An undecided Republican from Iowa today confronted presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his religion. During the CNN Townhall the audience member named Ginny Mitchell wondered how does Vivek Ramaswamy intends to run for election considering he does not follow the same religion as US founding fathers. Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at the CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall

“What do you say to those who say to you that you cannot be our president because your religion is not what our founding fathers based our country on.”

‘I am a Hindu and won’t fake my identity', Vivek Ramaswamy asserts

Starting by saying he respectfully disagrees Vivek went on to say he is not a ‘fake convert’ and won't lie to ramp up his political career, “I am a Hindu”. Going on to add Vivek asserted that Hinduism and Christianity “share the same value set in common”

“My faith teaches me that God puts each of us here for a purpose, that we have a moral duty to realise that purpose. That God works through us in different ways, but we are still equal because God resides in each of us.”

‘Hinduism and Christianity enjoy similar values’

“I had a very traditional upbringing. My parents taught me, families are foundation, marriages are sacred, divorce isn't an option you just prefer off a menu when things don't go your way, abstinence before marriage is a way to go, adultery is wrong. That the good things in life involves a sacrifice. Are those foreign values?” Going on to add that these are very similar to Christian values.

'Am not right choice to promote Christianity'

“Would I be the best president to spread christianity through this country, no I would not be the perfect choice for that,” Vivek claimed. Only to add that, it's not the job of US president. He further added that ‘he will stand for values that America was founded on’

“My job will be to make faith, patriotism cool in this country.”

In his recent rallies Ramaswamy has sought to ease potential concerns of voters who have doubts about his religious background. Considering many evangelical Christians make up a significant Republican constituency. He often evokes stories from the Bible, including one from the Book of Isaiah, as he did at Wednesday’s town hall.

The Ohio entrepreneur continued to promote his far-right conspiracy theories and showcase sided with Donald Trump-aligned ideas. Many believe he aims to be selected as Trump's deputy considering the lead former US president enjoys in the opinion polls.