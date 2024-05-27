‘You're an enabler, President Biden’, Democrat Rep Rashida Tlaib's most brutal attack over Gaza, GOP wants her out

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took aim at President Biden's support for Israel during a speech in Detroit, vowing not to forget his stance come November. Speaking at the People’s Conference for Palestine, Tlaib condemned the Biden administration for its handling of the conflict in Gaza. U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks during a press conference alongside lawmakers and university union members on protecting the right of free speech, following a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades(REUTERS)

“It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear college students for protesting to save lives, regardless of faith or ethnicity. But we’re not going to forget in November, are we?” Tlaib said to the crowd.

Tlaib questioned Biden’s denial of genocide in Gaza, asking, “Where is your red line, President Biden?” She also accused him of enabling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she labeled a "genocidal maniac."

“President Biden, I hope you hear us loud and clear. Attacking the authority of the International Criminal Court and interfering in the legal process is nothing more than an attempt to prevent Netanyahu and his senior Israeli officials from being held accountable for crimes against humanity. You are an enabler, President Biden.”

The event, held over the weekend, included speakers like Wisam Rafeedie, who has ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Organized by The People's Forum, a left-wing activist group, the conference has been part of various anti-Israel protests since Hamas's attack on October 7, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and more than 200 hostages taken to Gaza.

The People's Forum is connected to the "Singham Network," a coalition of nonprofits and news sources linked to Neville Roy Singham, an American tech mogul based in Shanghai with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). A report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) earlier this month highlighted these connections.

In her speech, Tlaib criticized Biden for following Netanyahu's agenda and called out her Democratic colleagues for condemning anti-Israel protests on college campuses. “It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear them for protesting to save lives no matter faith or ethnicity. It is cowardly. But we’re not going to forget in November, are we?” she declared.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., responded to Tlaib's remarks by calling for her removal from Congress. "Associating with and speaking before groups funded by U.S.-designated terrorist organizations is disqualifying," Lawler posted on X.

As tensions rise, Tlaib’s comments underscore the deep divisions within American politics regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the U.S. government's role in it.