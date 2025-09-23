Zohran Mamdani pulls out of WABC town hall event over Jimmy Kimmel suspension: ‘We cannot accept…’

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, announced he is withdrawing from an upcoming televised town hall on WABC News in protest of ABC’s suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Variety reported. Zohran Mamdani, Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City,(AP)

The event, scheduled for Thursday, was set to feature Mamdani as he is campaigning for the November mayoral election. However, following ABC’s decision to pull Kimmel’s show off the air after backlash from conservative circles, Mamdani said he could not participate in a program hosted by a network that “capitulated to political pressure.”

Kimmel was suspended last week after making remarks about the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. On his show, he accused Donald Trump supporters of trying to politically exploit the murder. The FCC, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, denounced the comments and hinted at regulatory consequences.

Within hours, several major broadcasting groups announced they would stop airing the show. ABC followed suit, suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.

Mamdani cites free speech, corporate cowardice

According to Variety, Mamdani delivered a statement on Monday from Franklin D Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park invoking the former US President’s 1941 address that declared freedom of speech as a core American value.

“We cannot accept any capitulation to Donald Trump’s attacks on our fundamental freedoms,” Mamdani was quoted as saying by amNewYork. He added that it was not about just one show but about increased willingness of corporations to “fold under pressure from authoritarian forces.”

He noted that his decision was not a criticism of local journalists or WABC staff but of ABC’s corporate leadership and its parent company, Disney.

Wider backlash against ABC and FCC

The move to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show has sparked widespread criticism, according to The Washington Post. More than 400 Hollywood artists have signed an open letter calling ABC’s decision “a dark moment for freedom of speech.”

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, condemned FCC Chairman Carr’s threats as a “corrupt abuse of power.”

The FCC does not typically censor content directly, but Carr’s suggestion that ABC could lose its broadcast license was seen by many as an intimidation tactic.

Mamdani positions himself as anti-Trump voice

Mamdani, a state lawmaker who identifies himself as a democratic socialist, proved to be the frontrunner in the race to lead New York City. His departure from the ABC town hall was one of the most evident Democratic denunciations of a corporate media decision and political fallout in the wake of the Trump era.

His principal rivals are current Mayor Eric Adams, who is now running as a member of the independent party, as well as former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who entered the race after being pushed into a loss during the Democratic primary as an independent.

During his announcement, Mamdani stated that he is running “to finally make clear what it looks like to stand up” for New York and democracy.

