Zohran Mamdani slammed after NYC shooting as old posts on NYPD cops resurface

A mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday has left the Big Apple reeling. The incident took place at 345 Place Avenue and Shane Tamura has been identified as the main suspect, who eventually turned the gun on himself. Zohran Mamdani, reacting to the news of the Manhattan shooting, said he was 'heartbroken'.(Getty Images via AFP)

Four people were killed in the senseless violence, including one NYPD officer – Didarul Islam. As the city mourns the slain cop, Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has been caught in the crossfire.

Why is Zohran Mamdani being slammed amid NYC shooting

Zohran Mamdani has had an anti-cop stance, and made several such posts in the past.

Mamdani has put up posts which has called the NYPD "racist, anti-queer' and a ‘major threat to public safety’.

In another instance, Mamdani called for ‘defunding’ the police. These posts were all made in 2020, and Mamdani, at that time had also called for the force to be dismantled.

“All this misery. All for money. In the last budget, the City Council tried to make the NYPD reduce its overtime budget by half. They simply refused. There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence,” he had written.

In yet another instance, Mamdani replied to a post that a person had seen a cop crying in a car, saying “nature is healing”.

Today, after the news of Islam's demise, Mamdani wrote on X “I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”

Conservative political activist, Laura Loomer, who continued to insist some days back that the Michigan Walmart stabber was a Muslim, quickly slammed Mamdani, saying “Remember when [he] said ‘nature is healing’ when he saw a post about a police officer crying? I wonder if he would say the same thing to this dead cops’ wife who is pregnant. Mamdani is unfit to be Mayor of NYC for more reasons than just being a Muslim invader.”

Ironically, the cop who lost his life is Islam – from Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim nation.

However, as NYC grapples with the tragic death of the officer, some of Mamdani's old posts have ruffled feathers.

“Mandani will never take office,” one user said on X, sharing his ‘nature is healing’ comment. “Anyone that would vote for him need their head checked.,” another remarked.

Notably, Mamdani changed his earlier stance when he was running for primaries, and said about the NYPD “I will not defund the police. I will work with the police because I believe the police have a critical role to play in public service, public safety.”

His website states “Police have a critical role to play. But right now, we’re relying on them to deal with the failures of our social safety net—which prevents them from doing their actual jobs. Through this new city agency and whole-of-government approach, community safety will be prioritized like never before in NYC.”

Mayor Eric Adams, when speaking of Islam's death, hailed his sacrifice and called him a ‘true’ New Yorker.