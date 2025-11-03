Zohran Mamdani speaks Arabic in new video to woo NYC voters ahead of mayoral polls | Watch

Zohran Mamdani, one of the front runners for the upcoming New York mayoral polls, released a new campaign video this past weekend in Arabic in an effort to woo Middle Eastern immigrants of the city to vote for him, much on-brand for his campaign where he is speaking directly to the several ethnicities of one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, promising to make their lives easier in the New York City. While 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani comes from an Indian lineage, his wife, Rama Suwaji, is of Syrian descent.(File/Bloomberg)

In a video released on Saturday (local time), November 1, Mamdani is seen speaking in Arabic. He introduces himself, “Hello! My name is Zohran Mamdani and I am running to be next mayor of New York City.”

Poking fun at himself and his Arabic, Mamdani says, “Now, I know what you’re thinking - I might look like your brother-in-law from Damascus, but my Arabic needs some work,” before asking for people’s support on November 4 for the NYC mayoral race.

Acknowledging that the life in New York has become “expensive” for all and that it has become “hard” to live in the city and raise children, the self-proclaimed socialist repeated his poll promises in Arabic for the city's Muslim and Arab-speaking population.

“As Mayor, I will freeze the rent for over 2 million people, I will make the buses fast and free, and deliver universal childcare to all families. And while I probably won’t convince your uncle that the Nabulsi Knafe in Steinway is better than New Jersey’s – I promise I will fight with all my strength to make it easier to open your small business, pay your rent, and build a future in New York,” he said.

“I am from you, and for you,” Mamdani concluded.

New York City mayor election

New York is all set to choose its next mayor on Tuesday, November 4, and Mamdani is up against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo who is running as an independent and the Republican party’s Curtis Sliwa.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani has garnered praises and eyeballs not just from his supporters but several fellow politicians including the likes of former US President Barack Obama.

Obama even had a half-an-hour long private phone call with Mamdani on Saturday where he praised his campaign, reported the New York Times.

"Your campaign has been impressive to watch," Obama reportedly said in the roughly 30-minute call with Mamdani. The ex-President even offered to be a “sounding board” for Mamdani in the future, the publication reported.