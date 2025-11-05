Zohran Mamdani victory speech: When and how to watch live? Details out

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party candidate for the next Mayor of New York City, won the election over Trump Trump-endorsed former Democratic Mayor, Andrew Cuomo. His victory speech is set to start at his watch party on Tuesday evening. Zohran Mamdani has been elected the new New York City mayor.(Bloomberg)

As of now, Zohran Mamdani's supporters have gathered at his watch party in New York City, waiting for Mamdani to arrive and start his speech. AP reported that a slew of hip-hop tracks is being played at the party, including Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us.'

When Will Mamdani's Victory Speech Start?

Zohran Mamdani, the winner of the New York City Mayoral elections, is expected to speak at his watch party in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. His campaign has not yet announced a time for when the speech will start. The NYC Mayor-elect is set to address his supporters and the city of New York later on Tuesday.

How To Watch Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech?

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech will be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of major US news broadcasters. You can watch the 34-year-old speaking on his historic victory on the YouTube channel of Hindustan Times.

Congratulations Pour In For Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, the first Muslim Mayor of New York City received congratulatory messages from Democratic Party stalwarts, including Bill Clinton, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Also read: NYC mayor election result: When will Zohran Mamdani swear in and take office? Details out

Former President Bill Clinton wrote in a post congratulating Mamdani: “I’m wishing you success as you work to transform the passion of your campaign into building a better, fairer, more affordable New York.”

AOC, meanwhile, wrote: “He is a bright light, showing the future path for championing working families in New York, and that’s the thing I care about,” she told reporters. “I know for Zohran, it’s not about Democrat, Republican or independent — it’s about how we help people.”