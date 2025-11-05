NYC mayor election result: When will Zohran Mamdani swear in and take office? Details out

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, beating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, the AP declared. The 34-year-old democratic socialist will etch his place in history as the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage, and the first born in Africa. He will also become the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century. Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayor election on Tuesday(REUTERS)

Swearing-In and Taking Office

Mamdani will officially take office at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2026, marking the traditional midnight transition for New York City mayors under the city charter. This immediate start allows the new administration to begin implementing priorities without delay, though a public inauguration ceremony is typically held later that day at City Hall.

The event will likely feature speeches from Mamdani, outgoing Mayor Eric Adams (who dropped out amid scandals but endorsed no one), and dignitaries like Gov. Kathy Hochul and congressional leaders.

Zohran Mamdani Victory Speech

Mamdani is expected to deliver his victory speech shortly. His X account posted a video of a subway train pulling up to City Hall station, with an announcement that said, “The next and last stop is City Hall.”

Zohran Mamdani Vote Margin

Mamdani got 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in, media reports stated. Cuomo had 776,547 votes (41.3 per cent) while Sliwa got 137,030 votes. Earlier in the day, the NYC Board of Elections said that two million votes were cast, for the first time since 1969, with check-ins in Manhattan at 444,439, followed by Bronx (187,399), Brooklyn (571,857), Queens (421,176) and Staten Island (123,827).

Zohran Mamdani, of Indian descent, is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani. Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, he moved to New York City with his family at age seven and became a naturalized US citizen in 2018.