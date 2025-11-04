Zohran Mamdani supporter, 18, trolled for failing to recognize Wallace Shawn while campaigning. Here's her response

A young woman is getting trolled online for failing to recognize legendary actor Wallace Shawn’s most famous roles after she met him to campaign for Zohran Mamdani. 18-year-old self-described “socialist socialite” Ella Devi took to X to share a selfie with the 81-year-old iconic actor on Sunday, October 2, in Manhattan. However, he acknowledged the star only as “the actor who plays Dr. Sturgis” in the CBS show Young Sheldon. Zohran Mamdani supporter Ella Devi, 18, trolled for failing to recognize Wallace Shawn while campaigning

Devi responded after the backlash, posting a couple of replies.

‘Inconceivable’

Devi captioned the original post, “canvassing for @ZohranKMamdani in the east village today and the actor who plays dr. strugis in young sheldon is in my canvassing group!!”

The picture went viral on X, with Devi being mocked for ignoring Shawn’s long active career, including his famous role as the cackling kidnapper Vizzini in 1987’s The Princess Bride. Shawn notably also voiced neurotic dino Rex in Toy Story, played Mr. Hall in Clueless, and also appeared in several Woody Allen flicks, such as Manhattan.

An X user commented on Devi’s post, “inconceivable!” “an 18 year old knowing very little?” one user wrote, while another said, “He was in far better roles… Princess Bride being one of them. You need to widen your art and culture a bit. There’s a history of great storytelling and young Sheldon is not one of them.”

“This is why 18-year-old shouldn’t be allowed to vote. Raise the voting age to however old do you have to be to know that that is actually Vizzini,” wrote a user, while another said, “Inconceivable you don't know who that is.” “That is very sweet that you only knew him from Young Sheldon, but please do yourself a favor and see Princess Bride,” wrote a user.

Ella Devi responds

Devi wrote on X that she is still young and has only watched Young Sheldon as of now. In one comment, she wrote, ““put some respect on wallace shawn” i am only 18 and have only seen him in young sheldon i’m sorry!!!”

She added, “old people! if you have time to yell at me to go watch the princess bride you have time to canvass or phone bank”.