Zohran Mamdani's anti-Israel stance threatens several NYC voters, new poll shows. Here's who feels uneasy and why

New York City voters are showing sharp differences in how they view Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his statements on Israel. A new survey by the Honan Strategy Group shows contrasting perceptions across different voter groups. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji during his swearing-in ceremony on January 1. (AP)

The poll comes amid continued debate over Mamdani’s pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York under an International Criminal Court warrant. His criticism of Israeli military actions and positions of his associates has drawn attention nationwide.

The Honan Strategy Group surveyed 848 voters from December 4 to 12, including 131 Jewish respondents. The margin of error was ±3.7% overall and ±8.6% for the Jewish subsample.

Who feels uneasy and why The survey asked voters whether they felt threatened or uneasy by Mamdani’s statements and alliances. Among Jewish voters, 53% said they had reason to feel uneasy, citing concerns that antisemitism is becoming more acceptable in public life.

In contrast, 55% of non-Jewish voters said those concerns are an overreaction fueled by politics. These results are cited by the New York Post and The Forward.

The poll also found that 54% of Jewish voters said Mamdani’s positions deepen division and tension, while 51% viewed his rise as a troubling sign that antisemitism may be becoming normalized in progressive politics.

Non-Jewish voters responded differently, with 61% seeing his ascent as evidence of healthy debate and diverse opinion.

More findings in the poll Voters were divided on whether Mamdani’s criticism of Israel is legitimate policy debate or crosses a line into antisemitism. 47% of Jewish respondents said his criticism reflects legitimate policy disagreements, while 40% said it fuels antisemitism.

Among non-Jewish voters, 53% said his statements represent policy debate, according to The Forward.

In addition, 71% of Jewish voters said speaking out against Israeli military actions today is likely to be perceived as antisemitic. Among non-Jewish voters, 51% shared that concern.

Jewish voters expressed strong opposition to mayoral involvement in foreign affairs. 69% said it is inappropriate and dangerous for a mayor to intervene in international matters, while 46% of non-Jewish voters agreed, reported NY Post.

City context New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, making up roughly 15% of the electorate, per The Forward. The NYPD reported that 57% of all hate crimes in 2025 were antisemitic.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and former state assemblyman, has defended his positions, stating, “We must distinguish between antisemitism and criticism of the Israeli government,” and has pledged to confront all forms of bigotry.