Home / World News / US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government’s commitment would be met through existing funds “both directly and through multilateral organizations.”

world Updated: Feb 08, 2020 00:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Spectators wearing masks to prevent contacting to a new coronavirus attend Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, February 7, 2020.
Spectators wearing masks to prevent contacting to a new coronavirus attend Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, February 7, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

The United States stands ready to spend up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday.

“This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He said the US government’s commitment would be met through existing funds “both directly and through multilateral organizations.”

