US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
world Updated: Feb 08, 2020 00:42 IST
The United States stands ready to spend up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday.
“This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak,” Pompeo said in a statement.
He said the US government’s commitment would be met through existing funds “both directly and through multilateral organizations.”