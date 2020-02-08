US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

The United States stands ready to spend up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday.

“This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He said the US government’s commitment would be met through existing funds “both directly and through multilateral organizations.”