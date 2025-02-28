US porn star Whitney Wright visits Taliban-ruled Afghanistan: Report

Whitney Wright, a porn actor based in the United States, recently travelled to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which restricted the rights of women and girls since the group captured power in the war-torn country. Whitney Wright visits Afghanistan: Nobody from the Taliban was immediately available for comment.(Instagram)

Wright, who has a following of over 1 million on Instagram, has lately been visiting Muslim-dominated nations across the world.

Last year, she triggered uproar with her visit to Iran, which had ousted American influence after the Islamic revolution in 1979. Iran is also known for cracking down on women's rights.

Wright posted images of her trip to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on her Instagram account, showing a plane from national carrier Ariana on a runway, a tiled ceiling from the Western city of Herat, supermarket items and vehicles, reported AP.

Wright cannot be seen in these images. She did not respond to messages from The Associated Press on Friday.

Nobody from the Taliban was immediately available for comment.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in 2021 after an armed conflict with the US-trained forces. It has since placed curbs on women's education and jobs, confining them to their homes.

The Taliban, which is seeking recognition from other nations, are keen to attract tourists and promote a different side of the country. Foreigners are visiting, encouraged by the drop in violence.

Who is Whitney Wright?

As a US citizen born in Oklahoma City, Wright would need a visa to enter Afghanistan but there are no operational Afghan embassies or consulates in the US. The Taliban have control of some 40 diplomatic missions around the world.

The State Department says US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan for any reason due to civil unrest, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and limited health facilities.

Whitney, who is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, went to Iran last year.

She visited the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which was abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis. Her social media posts included images from the US embassy, where she posed next to a torn US flag on the ground.

Despite the Iranian authorities denying involvement and stating she was issued a visa like any other foreign citizen, the nature of her visit stirred controversy.

Wright, known for her strong criticism of Iran's arch-enemy Israel, had angered many Iranian exiles by adhering to the strict Islamic dress code for women during her visit.

